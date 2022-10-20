FHFA Says It Didn't Study Fannie, Freddie Profit Sweep Effect

By Katie Buehler (October 20, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Former Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Edward DeMarco admitted to a D.C. federal jury Thursday that the agency didn't conduct any analysis or studies before allegedly improperly amending stock purchase agreements to allow the U.S. Treasury to sweep up Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's net worths....

