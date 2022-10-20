IP Forecast: Apple To Fight Fair Use Of IPhones At 11th Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (October 20, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Apple will argue next week at the Eleventh Circuit that a judge wrongly held that a startup's "virtual" version of Apple's iPhone to detect bugs is covered by copyright law's fair use doctrine, a fight that digital rights groups are closely watching. ...

