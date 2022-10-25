Tesla Says SEC Deal Too Prejudicial For Musk Tweets Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (October 25, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. urged a California federal judge overseeing investors' upcoming securities fraud trial over CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about taking the company private at $420 a share to bar the plaintiffs from mentioning the automaker's 2018 deal with the SEC over the tweets, arguing the evidence is too prejudicial....

