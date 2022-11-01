Jury Mulls Fannie, Freddie Shareholder Profit Sweep Claims

By Katie Buehler (November 1, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Housing Finance Agency warned a D.C. federal jury Tuesday against using hindsight to consider the reasonableness of its decision to amend Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac stock purchase agreements to let the U.S. Department of the Treasury sweep up the companies' net worths, encouraging the panel to step into officials' shoes during deliberations....

