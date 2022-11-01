EB-5 Center Says Investors Got What They Signed Up For

By Micah Danney (November 1, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A New York regional EB-5 center hit back at a lawsuit alleging it defrauded more than 100 Chinese investors of $57 million, saying the investors "knowingly assumed" their risks and were ultimately able to apply for the U.S. green cards they wanted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS