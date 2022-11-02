Jury Continues Deliberations On Fannie, Freddie Profit Sweep

By Katie Buehler (November 2, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal jury continued deliberating Wednesday in spite of a COVID-19 scare and request for a mistrial in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders' lawsuit accusing the Federal Housing Finance Agency of improperly amending stock purchase agreements to allow the U.S. Department of the Treasury to sweep up the companies' net profits. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS