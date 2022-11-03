SolarWinds Nears $26M Investor Deal As SEC Eyes Action

By Dave Simpson (November 3, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- SolarWinds is nearing a $26 million deal to end a putative class action alleging shareholders were hurt after a massive cyberattack that's been blamed on the software company, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may be filing an enforcement action, the company told investors on Thursday....

