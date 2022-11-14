Border Wall Fraud Suspect Asks To Clear Conviction

By Elliot Weld (November 14, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- A Colorado man who was convicted in late October of assisting in a scheme to pocket funds purportedly raised for a wall on the southern border of the U.S. asked a federal judge to toss his wire fraud conspiracy charges Friday, saying there was no evidence his payments to a co-conspirator were premised on any action....

