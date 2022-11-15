Ex-ADI Engineer Accuses Feds Of 'Blatant' Bias In Jury Strike

By Chris Villani (November 15, 2022, 12:44 PM EST) -- A former Analog Devices Inc. engineer who was acquitted of all but a single charge in a trade-secrets case renewed his argument Monday that the prosecution was tainted by anti-Asian bias, accusing the government of trying to strike a juror for no reason other than his race....

