Teva, Allergan Finalize Multibillion-Dollar Global Opioid Deals

By Emily Field (November 22, 2022, 9:25 AM EST) -- Teva on Tuesday said that it had finalized a global deal worth up to $4.25 billion to end allegations brought by states and local governments that it fueled the opioid crisis by downplaying the risks of addiction, in addition to Allergan saying it finalized its own deal worth up to $2.02 billion....

