CFPB And NY Settle Suit Alleging RD Legal 9/11 Fund Scam

By Hannah Albarazi (November 23, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- RD Legal Funding struck a deal Wednesday with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York's attorney general, ending allegations that the litigation funder ripped off 9/11 first responders with deceptive, high-interest legal settlement "advances," fining RD Legal just $1 but barring it from collecting further interest....

