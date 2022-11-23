FTX Pledges Better Books, Celsius Faulted For Asset Mingling

By Rick Archer (November 23, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- The new leadership of FTX promised to keep better track of its assets, Celsius Network's leadership was faulted for not keeping better track of its assets, and the U.S. Supreme Court passed on an appeal of changes to Puerto Rican teachers' pensions. This is the week in bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS