CarMax Inks Deal With Dozens Of AGs Over Recall Disclosure

By Hailey Konnath (December 1, 2022, 11:06 PM EST) -- Used car dealer CarMax Inc. on Thursday reached an agreement with 36 attorneys general, promising to provide consumers with information about safety recalls on critical vehicle parts before selling them and setting what New York Attorney General Letitia James called "a new industry standard" for used car dealers....

