Tesla Investors Can't Cite SEC Fine Over Musk Tweets At Trial

By Katryna Perera (December 7, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday barred any mention of Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk's 2018 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his infamous tweets about taking the company private at $420 a share during an upcoming securities fraud trial over the same matter....

