Feds Ask High Court To Vacate YouTube Terrorism Ruling

By Mike Curley (December 8, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. government is asking the Supreme Court to undo a Ninth Circuit ruling that a family's Anti-Terrorism Act claims against Google LLC are barred by federal law immunizing websites against claims about third-party content, saying YouTube's recommendations algorithm is its own creation and not subject to the bar....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS