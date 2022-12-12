Investors Say NY EB-5 Center Misled Them From The Start

By Quinn Wilson (December 12, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- Chinese investors accusing an EB-5 regional center of defrauding them of $57 million are fighting to keep their lawsuit alive, telling a New York federal court to deny the center's "absurd" motion to dismiss because they were owed a fiduciary duty, not just U.S. green cards....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS