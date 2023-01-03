5 ERISA Cases To Keep An Eye On In 2023

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- Appeals courts will get to decide whether arbitration agreements can nullify workers' ability to sue on behalf of their retirement plan, and what it takes for a lawsuit claiming retirees lost savings due to excessive fees to survive a dismissal bid....

