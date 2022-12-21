The Other Side Says Your Evidence Is A Deepfake. Now What?

By Matthew Ferraro and Brent Gurney (December 21, 2022, 1:25 PM EST) -- In several recent high-profile trials, defendants have sought to cast doubt on the reliability of video evidence by suggesting that artificial intelligence may have surreptitiously altered the videos....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS