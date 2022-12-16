MDL Panel Tosses Effort To Combine RealPage Cases In Texas

By Nate Beck and Emma Whitford (December 16, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday tossed an attempt from RealPage Inc. and major landlords to move to Texas federal court a series of antitrust cases in which they are accused of coordinating rent hikes across the country....

