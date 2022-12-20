Ga. Man Gets 20 Years For Ponzi And COVID Fraud Schemes

By Craig Clough (December 20, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Georgia man was sentenced Monday to over 20 years in prison by a Western District of New York federal judge for his involvement in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, as well as the fraudulent sale of nonexistent personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

