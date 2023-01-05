Investment Co. Seeks Escape From Ex-Fugees Musician's Suit

By Peter McGuire (January 4, 2023, 3:31 PM EST) -- A New Jersey investment firm has told a Georgia federal court it cannot be sued in the state and that allegations it helped engineer the fraudulent purchase of ex-Fugees rapper Prakazrel Samuel "Pras" Michel's music catalogs are absurd and illogical, in a bid to escape a lawsuit from a Peach State company....

