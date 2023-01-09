Ex-Knicks Player Says NY Court Erred In Tossing MSG Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 9, 2023, 3:58 PM EST) -- Counsel for ex-Knicks basketball player Charles Oakley argued in a letter filed with the Second Circuit that recent reporting about Madison Square Garden barring people from events for unlawful reasons demonstrates a lower court was "clearly in error" in tossing his own suit over being removed from the venue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS