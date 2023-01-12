Google Can't 'Get Away' With Deleting Chats, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 12, 2023, 11:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday criticized Google after learning the tech giant may not have preserved evidence from its employees' online chats in a case accusing the company of violating antitrust law, saying if true, "I'm not going to let Google get away with this" without a "substantial, trial-related penalty."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS