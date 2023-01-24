Musk Rips Saudi 'Backpedaling,' 'Ass-Covering' At Fraud Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (January 23, 2023, 11:27 PM EST) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified Monday in a California federal securities jury trial that funding to take Tesla private was secured when a representative for Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund verbally backed the deal, but said things took a turn when the Saudi representative publicly "backpedaled" from the pledge and engaged in what the tech billionaire called "ass-covering."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS