Judge In FIFA Bribe Case Flags 'Troubling' Misconduct Claim

By Rachel Scharf (January 24, 2023, 9:39 PM EST) -- Lawyers for two former 21st Century Fox executives charged with bribing South American soccer officials said Tuesday that prosecutors failed to disclose key changes to a star witness' story ahead of an ongoing trial, accusations a Brooklyn federal judge called "troubling."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS