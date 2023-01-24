DOJ Files 2nd Google Suit In Latest AdTech Challenge

By Bryan Koenig (January 24, 2023, 1:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice doubled its assault on Google on Tuesday in a Virginia federal court complaint alleging the company has illegally established a monopoly on digital advertising technology and seeking a court order to break up that part of its business....

