Ex-Tesla CFO Tells Jury Paperwork On Deals 'Not Elon's Style'

By Craig Clough (January 25, 2023, 10:41 PM EST) -- Former Tesla Inc. executive Deepak Ahuja told a California federal securities trial jury on Wednesday that he believed an oral offer from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to take the company private was "serious," saying paperwork on such deals "was not Elon's style at all."...

