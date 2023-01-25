Ex-Fox Exec Portrays Key Bribe Trial Witness As Greedy

By Rachel Scharf (January 25, 2023, 9:02 PM EST) -- The cross-examination of a key government cooperator in the FIFA corruption probe got off to a heated start in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday, with counsel for a former 21st Century Fox executive attempting to paint the witness as greedy and dishonest....

