How Proposed BOEM Regs Will Boost Offshore Wind Projects

By David Wochner, Ankur Tohan and Nathan Howe (February 1, 2023, 5:56 PM EST) -- In 2023, federal agencies are poised to deliver rapid advancements in the development of U.S. offshore wind projects. In particular, the Biden administration's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management — the federal agency with critical authority over offshore wind assets developed and built in federal waters — is the fulcrum of this advancement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS