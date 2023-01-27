Musk's Tesla Tweet Was Thought To Be 'A Hack,' Jury Told

By Craig Clough (January 27, 2023, 10:37 PM EST) -- An automotive industry analyst for JPMorgan said he was "shocked" when Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk tweeted in 2018 about a potential plan to take the company private, testifying in a California federal securities trial Friday that his initial reaction was Musk's account had been "hacked." ...

