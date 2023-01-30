Google Has Deliberately Deleted Chats For Years, Court Told

By Matthew Perlman (January 30, 2023, 6:12 PM EST) -- State-level enforcers and others suing Google for monopolization over its Play Store policies told a California federal court that the tech giant has been deliberately deleting internal company chats for years and is asking for a slap on the wrist as punishment for destroying evidence....

