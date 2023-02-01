'Why Did You Sit On This?' Judge Slams Google Over Chats

By Dorothy Atkins (January 31, 2023, 11:14 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appeared open Tuesday to sanctioning Google for failing to preserve employees' online chats in high-stakes litigation alleging the tech giant monopolizes the Android app distribution market, saying Google should have disclosed the practice and asking its lawyers, "Why didn't you tell anyone? Why did you sit on this?"...

