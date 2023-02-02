GE, Siemens Scolded For 'Self-Interest' In Wind Farm Fight

By Brian Dowling (February 2, 2023, 7:37 PM EST) -- A federal judge skewered General Electric Co. and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Thursday for placing "corporate self-interest" before high-stakes climate change concerns, settling what he saw as an unnecessary post-trial fight between the rivals that are "locked in a global struggle for dominance" over the offshore wind market....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS