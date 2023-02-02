Judiciary Committee Chairs Seek Info On Indicted FBI Official

By Elliot Weld (February 2, 2023, 6:35 PM EST) -- The chairmen of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees on Thursday demanded federal prosecutors provide more information regarding the recently unsealed indictment of a former high-ranking FBI official accused of helping a Russian oligarch avoid sanctions, saying the case raises broader questions about national security and counterintelligence operations....

