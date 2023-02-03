Edelson, Kaplan Fox, Pomerantz Seek To Rep FTX Investors

By Dorothy Atkins (February 3, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- Five investors suing former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and others over the recent collapse of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange asked a California federal judge Thursday to consolidate their proposed class actions and appoint Edelson PC, Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Pomerantz LLP as interim co-lead class and trial counsel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS