Fannie, Freddie Profit Sweep Retrial Set For Late July

By Katie Buehler (February 7, 2023, 4:58 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday scheduled for late July the retrial of a lawsuit brought by shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac who accuse the Federal Housing Finance Agency of improperly amending stock purchase agreements, allowing for the U.S. Treasury Department to sweep up the companies' net worths....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS