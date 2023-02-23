FBI Agent Tells Jury How Ex-LA Official Coordinated Bribes

By Gina Kim (February 23, 2023, 11:00 PM EST) -- An FBI agent continued testimony Thursday in former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan's federal bribery trial, detailing how Chan introduced convicted Councilman Jose Huizar to a series of real estate developers who were seeking city approvals, coordinating their meetings and monitoring the developers' contributions to Huizar's reelection bid. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS