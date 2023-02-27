5 Ways Fed Crypto Statement Affects State Member Banks

By Grant Butler, Robert Tammero and Andrew Hinkes (February 27, 2023, 3:20 PM EST) -- The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System recently issued a policy statement[1] limiting the activities of state member banks and their subsidiaries to those that are either permissible for national banks or otherwise permissible for state-chartered banks under federal law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS