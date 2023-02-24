Ex-LA Official Connected 'Big Whales' To Huizar, Jury Told

By Gina Kim (February 24, 2023, 11:11 PM EST) -- A onetime aide to convicted Los Angeles councilman José Huizar testified Friday in former deputy mayor Raymond Chan's federal bribery trial, giving jurors an insider's look at how Chan connected so-called "big whales" — wealthy Chinese developers — with his boss Huizar, "the king of downtown."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS