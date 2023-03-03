Encouraging Labor Abuse Reports Beyond The PAGA Model

By Joseph Jeziorkowski (March 3, 2023, 4:52 PM EST) -- When workers are underpaid, denied meal and rest breaks, or subjected to unsafe working conditions, there is a good chance nobody will ever know about it. Companies don't always realize they are violating labor laws, and the majority of employees are not fully aware of their rights....

