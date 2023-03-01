Families Blast 'Dehumanizing' Stance As Opioid Trial Closes

By Kelcey Caulder (February 28, 2023, 8:16 PM EST) -- An attorney for Georgia families accusing some of the nation's most powerful drug distributors of flooding a county with opioids blasted the companies' "dehumanizing" bid to dodge blame for their role in the addiction crisis, wrapping up a blistering closing Tuesday before a jury began deliberations in the first-of-its-kind trial. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS