DeSantis Rips 'Unprecedented' Suit Over Stranded Migrants

By Brian Dowling (February 28, 2023, 8:13 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pressed a federal judge Tuesday to dismiss an "unprecedented" suit by migrants who say the Republican and other state officials tricked them into boarding flights to Martha's Vineyard and left them stranded there, saying the suit is laden with "insurmountable defects."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS