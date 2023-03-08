DOI, Casinos Get Early Win In Mich. Tribe's Land Trust Suit

By Ali Sullivan (March 8, 2023, 4:56 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court granted an early win to the U.S. Department of the Interior, alongside intervenor casinos and Native American tribes, in a suit brought by a Michigan tribe over federal officials' refusal to take into trust Michigan land eyed for a new casino, finding that the gambling plans would not achieve the "social welfare" criteria for trust submissions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS