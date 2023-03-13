Pierre Fabre Benzene Shampoo Suit Not A Wash, Court Told

By Jonathan Capriel (March 13, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Two women urged an Illinois federal court not to toss their proposed class action that accuses Pierre Fabre USA Inc. of selling dry shampoo with too much benzene, a known carcinogen, saying the laboratory tests cited in the complaint adequately back up their allegation that they suffered risk of exposure to the chemical....

