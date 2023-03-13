Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 13, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court last week saw new cases from shareholders of World Wrestling Entertainment, Kraft Heinz, Block Inc. and Grayscale Investments. It was also a big week for Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, which got approval from Chancery Court to take part in leading two consolidated cases and pocket its share of attorney fees from a multimillion court-approved settlement....

