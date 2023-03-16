Families In GSK MDL Rip Shook Hardy For 'Ironic' Costs Bid

By Chris Villani (March 16, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Families that sued GlaxoSmithKline claiming its anti-nausea drug Zofran caused birth defects told a federal judge Wednesday that the company can't recoup roughly $578,000 in costs and called it "ironic" and "disheartening" because GSK's firm, Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP, had dropped a similar request in another multidistrict litigation....

