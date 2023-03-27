JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Can See Epstein Victims Fund Info

By Y. Peter Kang (March 27, 2023, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Epstein Victims Compensation Program must hand over to JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank information regarding the number of approved applicants, a New York federal judge has ordered in a case alleging the banks enabled Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking and knowingly benefited from the late billionaire's operations. ...

