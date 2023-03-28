Google Sanctioned For Chat Deletion In App Store Suit

By Bryan Koenig (March 28, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sanctioned Google on Tuesday for failing to preserve evidence in multidistrict litigation from state attorneys general and private plaintiffs suing over its control of the Android phone app-distribution market, faulting the search giant for a default policy to delete internal chats after 24 hours....

