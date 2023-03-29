NY Appeals Court Lifts Injunction Blocking MSG Atty Ban

By Hailey Konnath (March 28, 2023, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court on Tuesday vacated an injunction blocking Madison Square Garden from banning attorneys involved in litigation against the company from attending events, agreeing that state law requires the venue to admit them to certain events but holding that the only statutory relief available is monetary....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS