GE, Siemens Settle Wind Turbine Patent Disputes

By Brian Dowling (March 31, 2023, 2:09 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Friday settled patent disputes in the United States and Europe related to offshore wind turbine technology, two months after a Boston federal judge criticized them for placing "corporate self-interest" ahead of climate concerns....

